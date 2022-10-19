Authorities search landfill for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon

The search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon brought investigators to a Georgia landfill, where law enforcement officers and FBI agents on Wednesday were sifting through rubbish with the hopes of uncovering the remains of the toddler.

Quinton was last seen in his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. The boy was reported missing hours later by his mother, Leilani Simon, who is the “prime suspect” in his disappearance and presumed death, police said.

“A short time ago, we began what will be an extensive search of the waste-management landfill located here in Chatham County,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters during a news conference Tuesday night.

“After every step we have taken in this case, the need for this search was based on where the evidence led us,” he added.

Hadley did not specifically say what evidence brought them to the landfill, but noted that authorities believe Quinton “was placed in a specific dumpster, at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal.”

“I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill,” he said

Hadley also said that authorities were “not ready” to file any charges because they still had “work to do” regarding the investigation.

On Monday, Leilani Simon appeared in Chatham County Juvenile Court for a preliminary hearing about the custody of Quinton’s two siblings, WTOC reported. Her mother already had custody of Quinton before his disappearance and she still has custody of his three-year-brother, Billy.