Authorities search for man accused of shooting his brother in Gainesville

Oct. 18—Authorities are searching for a man they believe shot his brother in the stomach Monday at a grocery store and fled.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, who shot his brother, Luis Antonio Mendoza, 29.

Authorities said the shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road in Gainesville.

After the shooting, witnesses told authorities Joseph Mendoza fled in a late model silver Nissan Rogue.

Joseph Mendoza is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office said Joseph Mendoza is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Mendoza's whereabouts should call 911 but not approach him.