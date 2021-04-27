Authorities search for man in alleged kidnapping of woman at gunpoint

Apr. 27—ANDERSON — Residents in the 1200 block of East 28th Street spent most of their Monday morning hunkered down inside their homes nervously peeking out windows as police surrounded a home on the corner of 28th and St. Charles streets.

The Anderson Police Department's SWAT team surrounded the home around 8:25 a.m. searching for Robert Simmons, 35, who is wanted in connection to a kidnapping and criminal confinement investigation.

Three hours later, officers entered the home on East 28th Street and determined no one was inside.

A woman told police she was with Simmons at the Red Roof Inn on Scatterfield Road on Saturday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson police Detective Chris Frazier. She said Simmons started using cocaine throughout the night and around midnight he started accusing her of breaking into his home.

The woman told police Simmons went out to his vehicle and took a black semi-automatic handgun out of the trunk. Simmons allegedly returned to the room and grabbed the back of her hair and forced her out to his car, according to the affidavit.

She said Simmons took her back to his apartment and used her "as a human shield" to enter his home because he thought someone was inside his house, Frazier wrote in the affidavit.

The woman told police Simmons thought someone was lying in his bed and he "fired one round into the bed, while still holding her by the back of the head with his left hand," according to the affidavit.

She said Simmons struck her head with the gun and then called a friend to come search the house with a dog, according to the affidavit. He also called Tiffany Jones, who is dating Simmons, to come to his home.

"Tiffany Jones walked directly into the house and began beating the victim," according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she was then forced to remove her clothing at gunpoint and Jones and Simmons' friend left the home.

Jones was arrested and charged on Monday with Level 3 felony aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement and Class A misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury. Jones told police she beat up the other woman twice — once when she first arrived at Simmons' apartment and then a second time before she left "out of principal," Frazier wrote in the affidavit.

"Jones left the residence, while the victim remained sitting naked in the living room floor," Frazier wrote. "Jones made no attempt to help the victim or call for police assistance."

The woman told police that after Jones and Simmons' friend left the home, she convinced Simmons to let her get dressed and drive them to Shadyside Park where they "sat in the car for a long period," according to the affidavit. Simmons then let the woman drive home.

She told police she got out of the car and Simmons got in the driver's seat and drove away with the handgun in his lap, according to the affidavit.

APD public information officer Caleb McKnight said the "investigation is ongoing at this time." A photo of Simmons was not available for publication.

