Authorities search for missing 14-year-old from Orange County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old.

Bailey Standfield was last seen on the 1900 block of Applegate Drive in Ocoee on Thursday, according to a press release from FDLE.

Officials said she was wearing a jacket with grey, pink and purple horizontal stripes.

Standfield was also wearing dark-colored leggings and fuzzy grey Crocs.

It’s pictured down below.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.