Authorities search for missing 81-year-old man with dementia last seen in rural Liberty

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Tuesday morning in Liberty.

Bert L. Torrey was last seen around 6 a.m. near Northeast 77th Street and Nebo Hills Road in rural Liberty. He may be driving a maroon 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan with Missouri plates NA4-X4N.

Torrey was last seen wearing a black fur coat, blue overalls, brown work boots and a shirt. He has short gray hair and a short gray beard. He has glasses, but usually doesn’t wear them.

Torrey has dementia and diabetes and doesn’t have his medication. He is also without a phone.