Authorities search for missing Indiana teen ‘believed to be in extreme danger’

Indiana authorities are frantically seeking a 14-year-old boy who may be “in extreme danger” since he went missing Thursday.

The search for Scottie Dean Morris is centered around the small town of Eaton, located 76 miles from Indianapolis. It’s where he lives with his family and where he was last seen.

The missing persons report was issued Thursday for the 5-foot-4, 150-pound teen, and over the weekend more than 100 volunteers were assisting in the search. There were also two boats scouring the river, two infrared drones scouting the skies and two bloodhound teams covering the ground, the Eaton Police Department said Friday.

The brown-haired, blue-eyed youth was “last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front,” the police said in a Silver Alert issued Friday,. “He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Search parties were suspended on Sunday because Indiana State Police helicopters were training infrared cameras on the search areas, police said.

“Scottie, please know we really do want to find you safe and help you anyway we can! if you read this, please contact us!” local cops stated on Facebook.