Authorities search for missing San Bernardino County teen

Authorities are searching for a missing Victor Valley teen who was last seen leaving school on Friday morning.

The critically missing girl has been identified as Evelyn V. Castaneda, 15, from Helendale, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday morning around 7 a.m., Castaneda arrived at Riverside Prep High School with her brother on a school bus.

As Castaneda exited the bus, she was seen walking off school campus and being picked up by her adult boyfriend, Luis Angel Aguilar, who is around 25 years old.

Aguilar was driving a gray-colored 2003 four-door Oldsmobile Alero with a California license plate of 6BEX515. Both Castaneda and Aguilar have not been located and neither were answering their cell phones, deputies said.

Castaneda is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 123 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, red Vans shoes, and carrying a black backpack with butterflies on it.

Evelyn V. Castaneda, 15, in a photo from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

She has two piercings, one on rach ear, a birthmark on the left side of her stomach and a scar on the left side of her forehead.

“Please help us locate Evelyn Castaneda,” authorities said. “Her family is concerned, and we need to bring her home safely.”

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who has seen Castaneda, Aguilar or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Deputy W. Fifita at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

