Authorities search for mother, abducted toddler in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a mother and a toddler who were last seen in Walnut Tuesday,

Brigette Benitez, 31, is wanted for the abduction of her 15-month-old child, Miguel Eduardo Medina, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The critically missing toddler was taken by Benitez near the 500 block of Grand Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

The woman was seen driving away in a 2021 black Toyota Camry with California license plate 8WAS968.

The circumstances around the toddler’s abduction are unclear but authorities said the boy’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 139 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Brigette Benitez, 31, and Miguel Eduardo Medina, 15 months old, in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Brigette Benitez was seen driving away in a 2021 black Toyota Camry sedan with California license plate 8WAS968. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The boy is described as a Hispanic male standing 3 feet tall and weighing around 17 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.

Photos of Benitez and her child have been released in hopes the public may recognize them.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may have spotted the pair or has additional information about the incident is asked to call the LASD’s Walnut Station at 909-595-2264.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

