Authorities search for murder suspect in Burke County

WSOCTV.com News Staff
1 min read

U.S. Marshals and local authorities in Burke County are searching for a 22-year-old murder suspect.

Nolan Andre Smith is accused of killing Jonathon Ross, 35, whose body was found on Friday along Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs.

Burke County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at about 12:30 a.m. on an assault call.

They found Ross lying in the street unresponsive with no pulse.

He died at the scene.

Smith is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

A warrant has been issued for felony murder.

Call police if you have information regarding this case.

