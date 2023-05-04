Authorities search for pickup believed to be involved in downtown Fort Myers shooting

Fort Myers authorities have released new details as they seek the public's help resolving a shooting that left a Cape Coral man hospitalized after downtown shooting.

Authorities are searching for the driver of a light-colored pickup driving through downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night they say is linked to the shooting that critically injured Adam Rudlaff, 39.

Mail theft: Two Miami men charged with mail theft after targeting 5 victims, Cape Coral police say

Joseph Zieler: As trial for decades-old homicide looms, Joseph Zieler seeks dismissal of evidence

Sinsere Rudlaff, 19, said in an online fundraiser her father had just left his job Saturday in downtown Fort Myers and was walking past The Lucky Screw bar, 1527 Hendry St., when he was caught in the crossfire.

Fort Myers Police continue to review footage and witness statements.

Two bullets struck Adam Rudlaff as he was walking back from his shift at Cabos Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar, 2226 First St., Sinsere Rudlaff said — one in front and the other behind his heart in surrounding tissue. He remains hospitalized.

Adam Rudlaff was the only victim wounded.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if their tip leads to an arrest.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Authorities hope to identify pickup driver linked to shooting