Authorities search river, elsewhere for missing man whose car was found on bridge

Authorities are searching — including in the Coosa River — for a missing Gadsden man, according to the Gadsden Police Department.

The department in a news release said a 2002 Honda Accord was found parked at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of the Meighan Boulevard bridge, running but with no driver inside.

Bryan Jeremiah Stamps

Police identified the driver as Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, 20, and began trying to locate him, including checking his cellphone records and with local hospitals.

One of Stamps' family members filed a missing person report at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. He is listed as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Boat crews from state and local agencies began searching the water near the bridge on Sunday afternoon, staging from Coosa Landing.

Police ask anyone with information about Stamps to call the department at 256-549-4500 or Detective Nick Keener at 256-549-4634.

