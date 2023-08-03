Authorities search for woman missing after paddle boarding at Harrington Beach State Park in Ozaukee County

BELGIUM – Authorities are searching for a 49-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday night after she was reported to have gone to Harrington Beach State Park to go paddle boarding.

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the woman was reported to have gone to the state park in town of Belgium at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to paddle board on Lake Michigan and has not been heard from since.

The sheriff’s office responded to the park shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday and search efforts are being done with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Port Washington Police Department and the Port Washington Fire Department.

Sheboygan Brat Days history: Sheboygan Brat Days, on hiatus in 2023, was first canceled in 1960s after years of drunken rowdiness

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the investigation and search were ongoing.

The missing woman is described as being about 5-foot-11 and weighing 140 pounds. She was wearing a green one-piece swimsuit and black life jacket and the paddle board was white and blue. Anyone with information can call Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Woman missing after paddle boarding at Harrington Beach State Park