Authorities searching for 18-year-old wanted on charges in connection to fatal shooting in Worcester

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old wanted on charges in connection to the fatal shooting at Worcester State University.

According to the DA’s office, Kevin Rodriguez last lived in Lawrence, Mass., and is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.

Rodriguez is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the Worcester State University Campus.

Worcester State University Police responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call.

Upon arrival, police located two men suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to area hospitals.

The 19-year-old victim died from his injuries. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Their identities are not being released at this time. Neither the victims nor the assailants were students of the university, the DA says.

Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have information relative to the whereabouts of Kevin Rodriguez, please contact Massachusetts State Police Detectives at (508) 453-7589 or Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

