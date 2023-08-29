Authorities searching for 19-year-old woman missing in L.A. County

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old woman missing out of the Palmdale area, officials announced Tuesday.

Michelle Blanca Ballesteros, who also goes by the name Sam, was last seen in the 39900 block of 10th Street West in Palmdale around 9 a.m. July 4, according to LASD’s missing person bulletin.

Ballesteros is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighing around 72 pounds with short brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Michelle Ballesteros

“Her family believes her possible destination is Bakersfield, CA. They are concerned for her well-being and are asking for your help,” the bulletin stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

