Authorities searching for area man who violated parole, has violent history

Dayton police are searching for a man they said has a violent history.

Police said Terry Noble, violated his parole and is now wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Department of Corrections.

He was on parole for child endangerment.

Noble is 5′6 and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair with green eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP (7867).



