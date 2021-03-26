Authorities are searching for a British woman who went missing from her boyfriend's boat in the Virgin Islands

Michelle Mark
·2 min read
sarm heslop
Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a British woman last seen aboard her boyfriend's boat. Virgin Islands Police Department/Facebook

  • The FBI is reportedly helping to search for a missing British woman in the Virgin Islands.

  • Sarm Heslop, 41, has been missing since March 7, when she seeing boarding her boyfriend's boat.

  • Her loved ones have raised questions and suspicions about her disappearance.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The FBI has joined the search for a missing British woman who was last seen aboard her boyfriend's catamaran weeks ago, a spokesperson told Insider in a statement.

Sarm Heslop, 41, was last spotted on March 7 on a boat moored in Frank Bay, St. John, but has been missing ever since, the Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement.

The FBI spokesperson confirmed the agency has been "supporting local law enforcement" in their investigation, but clarified that local authorities are leading the search. The Virgin Islands Police Department immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

Heslop's boyfriend, Ryan Bane, first reported her missing on March 8 at 2:30 a.m., hours after the pair went to dinner and returned to the catamaran where they went to bed, according to the BBC.

Heslop's loved ones have created a website devoted to finding her, and have raised questions and suspicions about her disappearance and Bane's actions.

One of Helsop's friends, Andrew Baldwin, questioned why Bane waited nine hours to call the Coast Guard, after being told by Virgin Islands police to do so.

"This timeline just does not make sense to us," Baldwin said in a press release. "We also cannot understand why Mr. Bane's lawyer has denied officers' requests to search the boat and exercised his constitutional rights to remain silent."

The lawyer representing Bane, David Cattie, didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. But Cattie told The Detroit News in a statement that Bane called 911 just after discovering Heslop was missing, then gave a statement, provided a photo, and greeted Coast Guard members at his vessel and gave them an interview later that morning.

"Mr. Bane, at the request of Sarm's family, then turned over her personal belongings to VIPD, including her cell phone, iPad, passport, etc. Ryan's thoughts are with Sarm and her family at this time, and he is praying for her safe return," the statement said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco Guarantees Local Artists $1,000 Per Month Income

    San Francisco is investing in its arts community. Starting in May, 130 local artists in the city will receive $1,000 per month in cash, with no strings attached. The pilot program in universal basic income is scheduled to last for six months, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The artists will be selected from those “whose […]

  • Arkansas Razorbacks coach talks Sweet 16 appearance

    T.J. talks with his alma mater’s head coach Eric Musselman about this weekend’s big game.

  • 'Uncharted waters.' Judges are banning some Capitol riot suspects from the internet

    Social media was key to the Capitol riot. Now courts are struggling with whether suspects should be banned from using the internet.

  • Ivy League town weighs revamping police; critics see flaws

    The nationwide reexamination of policing after the killing of George Floyd has led an Ivy League college town in upstate New York to consider an ambitious — and contentious — plan to remake its force “from the ground up.” The proposal would replace the 63-officer Ithaca Police Department with a new Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety comprising both armed officers and unarmed “community solution officers” to handle nonviolent calls like petty thefts. As city council members consider the plan, the cross-current of impassioned reactions illustrates the challenges of overhauling traditional police forces.

  • Armed robbery suspect steals police cruiser

    An armed robbery suspect stole a police cruiser in Rockland Friday and led police on chase through several Massachusetts towns.

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • Lebanon PM warns of 'dangerous chemicals' in southern oil facility

    Lebanon's outgoing prime minister said on Friday that experts had found "dangerous chemicals" at a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south. Hassan Diab said the country's atomic energy authority identified the substances as "nuclear" after reviewing a report by German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had tasked with clearing hazardous material at Beirut port. A Combi Lift spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the firm was in talks with Lebanon over potential recovery projects in Tripoli and Zahrani refineries but said there were no concrete results yet.

  • Following spa shootings ex-US attorneys condemn acts of hate

    After the killings of eight people at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, a group of former top prosecutors issued an open letter Thursday expressing support for the Asian American community and condemning acts of hatred against any group. "But we agree on this: We are united in supporting the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities as we mourn together.”

  • Canada's COVID-19 border problem exposed: Public health agency didn't know if most travellers followed quarantine rules, auditor general report reveals

    The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) "underestimated" the impact of the COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, an audit by Canada's auditor general found.

  • U.S. to distribute 11 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots next week - White House

    The U.S. government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week in its continued effort to get 200 million shots in people's arms in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's term, the White House said on Friday. The United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by the end of May, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, told reporters. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc expect to hit their target of supplying 220 million shots between them in the first quarter of 2021, he added.

  • Jacob Blake sues Kenosha police officer after prosecutors declined to seek criminal charges

    An African American man who was paralyzed after he was shot in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer is suing the officer after prosecutors declined to seek criminal charges.Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court comes during stalling efforts to massively reshape police departments nationwide after last summer's protest over systemic racism and police excessive force. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Lawyers for Jacob Blake accused Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey in court documents of excessive deadly force and violating Blake's constitutional rights.Court documents say Sheskey shot Blake in the back with "malice, willfulness, and reckless indifference" to his rights.Blake's lawyers are seeking an unspecified amount in damages.No attorney was listed for Sheskey. Flashback: Video of Sheskey shooting Blake last August went viral online and generated three days of violent protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city. Police had been called to the scene to resolve a domestic dispute. An investigation by the state Department of Justice claimed that Blake was armed with a knife in the moments that led up to the shooting. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said he could not disprove Sheskey's claim that he feared for his life when he fired seven shots at Blake.The bottom line: Activists say police mishandled the situation and didn't need to shoot Blake from behind following a scuffle. Advocates are seeking new legislation to make it easier to prosecute and sue officers for alleged misconduct. Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Graveley's full name and title.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kremlin dismisses call from Navalny's wife to free jailed critic for medical reasons

    The Kremlin said on Friday it would ignore a call by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny's wife to have her husband freed to receive urgent medical treatment and said his prison conditions could be worse. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that an appeal to be treated for acute back and leg pain had been refused in a deliberate attempt to run him down. Yulia Navalnaya, his wife, called on Putin to free her husband so he could be treated by doctors he trusted.

  • Netflix’s New #2 Series ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Is the Biggest Whodunnit Since ‘Big Little Lies’

    Netflix’s newest show combines everything we loved about The Undoing and Big Little Lies...

  • An apparent meteor shower over the Pacific Northwest was actually burning space debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket - take a look

    The space junk, which people first thought was a meteor shower, was actually debris from a SpaceX mission, the National Weather Service said.

  • 7-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed by Myanmar Forces While Running to Her Father

    A 7-year-old girl was killed in her home by Myanmar’s military forces on Tuesday, becoming the youngest casualty of the country’s military coup. Khin Myo Chit's older sister, May Thu Sumaya, 25, told BBC that police were searching the homes in her neighborhood for weapons and making arrests. "Then they shot and hit her," May Thu Sumaya said.

  • U.S. voting tech company sues Fox News for $1.6 billion over election-fraud claims

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Dominion Voting Systems Corp said it filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, accusing it of trying to boost its ratings by falsely claiming the company rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump. Fox hosts and guests gave life to a false claim that Dominion committed election fraud to help elect President Joe Biden, "taking a small flame and turning it into a raging fire," Dominion lawyer Stephen Shackelford told reporters. The lawsuit follows similar cases against Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and the Republican former president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to Shackelford.

  • Coronavirus cases increasing at border, infecting law enforcement

    Investigative reporter Sara Carter shares latest developments on the border crisis.

  • Front-line workers and now shooting witnesses, Colorado grocery staff confront dual tragedies

    The staff at a Colorado King Soopers grocery store found themselves targeted by a mass shooter this week, after a year in which they faced the coronavirus pandemic as front-line workers. Several King Soopers' workers helped customers flee and one even hid a coworker with trash cans, union officials and employees said. The trauma came after a year in which five unionized Colorado grocery workers died of COVID-19, according to Kim Cordova, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 president.

  • The Mormon church is being sued for $5 million by a prominent ex-member over accusations of fraud

    The lawsuit says the church used donations intended for charity on a shopping mall and insurance company. The church has called the claims "baseless."

  • Prosecutor: Burden on Huawei lawyer to prove info shared

    There is no evidence proving a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer shared with the FBI information taken from the electronic devices of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, a Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing Thursday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. It says Meng committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.