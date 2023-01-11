Authorities searching for car after bullets hit 18-wheeler in Coast road rage incident.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help in identifying the driver and passengers of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident that happened earlier this week, according to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Investigators with the sheriff’s department say an unknown man driving a silver 2013 or newer Nissan Altima fired shots at an 18-wheeler, hitting the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.
The incident occurred on Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin/Vancleave area.
There was also a female passenger inside the Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.