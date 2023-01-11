Authorities searching for car after bullets hit 18-wheeler in Coast road rage incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help in identifying the driver and passengers of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident that happened earlier this week, according to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department say an unknown man driving a silver 2013 or newer Nissan Altima fired shots at an 18-wheeler, hitting the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin/Vancleave area.

There was also a female passenger inside the Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

