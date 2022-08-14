Authorities searching for Cheaha State Park shooting accomplice

Aug. 14—The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged accomplice of a fatal shooting involving an attempted armed robbery on a National Service Road near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning.

CCSO is reporting the victim of the robbery was the fatality involved and the suspect, who was also shot during the robbery attempt, was flown to an unnamed hospital for treatment where the suspect is currently escorted by deputies.

The weapons allegedly used in the crime are reported to have been recovered.

CCSO is now looking for the shooter's alleged accomplice who fled the scene on foot and has released a security camera photo in the hopes the public can assist in her location.

CCSO said this remains an active investigation and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

The alleged accomplice is described as a slender black female with a dark gray or black crop top shirt.

Anyone who may have any information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 256-354-2176.