Authorities searching for ‘dangerous’ man who escaped custody in New Hampshire

Law enforcement officials are searching for a “dangerous” man who escaped custody in New Hampshire on Monday night.

Peter DiBiaso escaped from the Belknap County Jail in Laconia shortly before 10 p.m., according to Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright.

“DiBiaso should be considered dangerous based on the escape status only, unknown if he has become armed since his escape,” Wright said in a Facebook post. “No force is believed to have been used during his escape.”

Anyone who sees DiBiaso is urged to stand clear of him and contact local, state or federal law enforcement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

At 9:37 PM the Sheriff's Office Dispatch informed me, this man in the picture, Peter DiBiaso had escaped from the... Posted by Sheriff Bill Wright on Monday, July 25, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

