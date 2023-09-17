Authorities searching for F-35 jet after 'mishap' near South Carolina base; pilot safely ejected

Military officials are searching for a missing aircraft off the coast of South Carolina after a pilot ejected from the plane Sunday afternoon.

The F-35B Lightning II jet began its flight from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The aircraft was part of a Marine fighter attack training squadron with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The pilot safely ejected from the jet and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a public affairs officer at Joint Base Charleston. Naval base officials on X, formerly known as Twitter, said emergency response teams are working to locate the aircraft following a "mishap" near the base.

Authorities said more information will be provided at a later time.

Anyone with more information about the whereabouts of the F-35 is asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.

