Authorities searching for fraud suspect

Sep. 28—TUPELO — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a felony credit card fraud.

According to police, a female victim said her wallet was stolen and the credit/debit cards were used several times at the New Albany Walmart. During one of those visits, the store security cameras captured an image of the suspect, who appears to be a light-complected Black man or woman with long hair, wearing large sunglasses and a black COVID mask.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

william.moore@djournal.com