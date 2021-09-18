Authorities are searching for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

The family of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, who has been declared a "person of interest" in the disappearance of his fiancé Gabrielle Petito, told the police on Friday that they haven't seen Laundrie since Tuesday, per a police report.

Driving the news: The update comes after detectives went to Laundrie's home in North Port, Fla., where he and Petito lived with Laundrie's parents.

"They are now claiming they have not seen their son since Tuesday," Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port police, said on CNN, per the New York Times. "It is another twist in the story, for sure."

What they're saying: "We understand the community's frustration, we are frustrated too. For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian's fiancé Gabby Petito," the North Port Police Department wrote in a statement.

"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing," Richard B. Stafford, an attorney for the Petito family wrote in a statement on Friday.

The big picture: Petito is a 22-year-old who was documenting her road trip through Western national parks using the #vanlife hashtag on social media.

Petito’s parents haven't heard from her since Aug. 30 and have urged Laundrie to cooperate with law enforcement.

North Port police said they are conducting a missing-person investigation and not a criminal investigation, per the statement.

