Authorities searching for Georgetown man who skipped sentencing hearing for sexual assault

The Williamson County district attorney's officer is searching for a man who did not show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday after he had been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman, according to a news release.

A jury convicted Augustine Dale Ikolo, 44, of Georgetown in November of sexual assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, the release said. It said that after Ikolo was convicted on Nov. 16, prosecutors requested that he be detained without bond.

"Retired visiting Judge Rick Kennon denied this request over prosecutors’ objections," the release said. "Mr. Ikolo is a Nigerian citizen with a prior federal conviction involving falsifying visas and other identifying information."

Augustine Ikolo

The judge released Ikolo on a $75,000 bond, the release said.

Kennon on Monday declined a request for comment.

More: Fugitive arrested on suspicion of murder four months after North Austin shooting

"Ikolo is a dangerous predator who should have been detained so he did not have the opportunity to flee," District Attorney Shawn Dick said in the release. "We will do everything in our power to bring him back and make him face the consequences of his crime.”

More: Officials apprehend two men in connection with September homicide in East Austin

A warrant has been issued for Ikolo's arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can anonymously report it to Williamson County Crime Stoppers online at wilcocrimetips.org, or by calling 1-800-253-7867.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Georgetown man wanted for skipping sentencing for sexual assault