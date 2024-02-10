Authorities searching for hit and run suspect, reward offered

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)– The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver involved in a hit and run.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2008-2013 model, black, 4 door, Chevrolet truck with a black camper shell. The truck may have front-end and passenger side damage. The vehicle does not have aftermarket lighting on the wheels or undercarriage.

This vehicle was involved in a hit and run that occurred on Friday, February 9, at approximately 6:26 pm on Sixth Street and Liberty Street.

According to authorities, the victims, a male and 3 young children, were crossing the street when they were struck by the black truck. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid or provide any assistance.

The incident left the four family members with physical and mental trauma.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the black Chevrolet truck or driver to come forward and contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. Callers can also contact any law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction of the truck or the driver.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.