Authorities searching for machete-wielding man who robbed East Hall convenience store

Dec. 23—A man entered an East Hall convenience store with a machete and robbed the business before running from the scene, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the armed robbery suspect from an incident around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 on Ga. 52/Old Cornelia Highway.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect demanded money from the East Hall Food Mart clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was uninjured.

A K9 unit searched the area to no avail.

The suspect was seen wearing dark-colored clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt, pants, sunglasses and a ski mask.

Anyone with information can contact the investigator at 770-718-5159.