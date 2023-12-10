Authorities searching for man who stole thousands in designer fragrances from Sephora

The search is on for a man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in luxury merchandise from a Sephora in Calabasas.

According to a release from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred on Nov. 13 at the Sephora store in the Calabasas Commons at 5:19 p.m.

The suspect entered the store and proceeded to the fragrance section where he took multiple Tom Ford and Yves Saint-Laurent items and concealed them in his sweatshirt, authorities said.

He then exited the store with the unpaid items – worth $1,309 – before entering a silver Nissan SUV and fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org

