Authorities searching for Milwaukee man suspected in car theft, chase with baby in vehicle

Multiple police departments started a manhunt Friday night for a Milwaukee man who suspected of stealing a car by force in Caledonia and leading authorities on a chase with a baby in the vehicle.

Million Harper, 23, of Milwaukee allegedly stole a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from a family member in Milwaukee and that family member was able to track the vehicle to the Mobil gas station at the 13600 Seven Mile Road in Caledonia about 6:55 p.m. Friday and alerted police.

Police were also informed that Harper possibly was armed with a gun.

A Racine County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle near I-94 and Highway 20 and followed until other deputies arrived.

According to a Racine County Sheriff's Office release:

The driver slowed down after deputies initiated a traffic stop but then sped away at speeds more than 110 mph toward Kenosha.

When Harper noticed a Kenosha police car join the pursuit he exited the interstate at Highway C and drove into a residential yard in the 9000 block of Ashbury Lane before fleeing on foot.

As officers prepared to pursue Harper on foot his 22-year-old girlfriend with their 1-year-old daughter exited the vehicle and told police that she had been pleading with him to stop.

Police used K9 units and drones but were unable to find Harper Friday night.

Anyone with information about Harper’s location is asked to call Racine County communications center at (262) 886-2300 or their local law enforcement agency.

Police from Racine and Kenosha counties, Pleasant Prairie, city of Kenosha and Wisconsin state patrol assisted in the manhunt.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man sought after high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle