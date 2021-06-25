Authorities searching for missing Flowery Branch man last seen in May

Jun. 25—Authorities said they are asking for help finding a missing Flowery Branch man who may be armed.

Ricardo R. Hatton, 51, was last seen May 13 leaving his residence in a silver 2007 Chrysler 300 and was reported missing by family Tuesday, June 22.

Authorities said the vehicle has a Georgia tag number P2446743.

Hatton is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Hall County Sheriff's Office investigator at 770-533-7187.