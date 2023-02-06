Police have safely located the missing Hanson girl who was last seen Sunday
Authorities have safely located the Hanson teen who was reported missing Sunday night, police announced on Monday afternoon.
Kie has been located. Thank you all for your assistance.
Posted by Hanson Police Department on Monday, February 6, 2023
13-year-old Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen at 10 p.m. on February 5 getting into a dark-colored SUV, possible a Lincoln Navigator, according to Hanson Police.
