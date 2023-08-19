Authorities searching for missing woman, 92, in Centralia

Aug. 19—A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 92-year-old woman in Centralia who is believed to be in danger.

Martha Norman was last seen at her Centralia residence in the 100 block of Black Bear Lane at about 5:15 p.m.on Friday, Aug. 18, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were notified she was missing at about 6:30 p.m.

Norman has dementia and is believed to have walked away from her residence.

Lewis County deputies and search and rescue teams with K9 units worked through the night in an attempt to locate Norman but were unsuccessful, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Norman is described as 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, yellow shirt, maroon fleece pants and black boots with fur lining around the ankles.

Anyone with information about Norman's location is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286.