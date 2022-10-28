Authorities searching for missing woman last seen in Spanaway area

Authorities are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Spanaway area.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Rio Boyd is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, a scar on her left forearm and a mole above her lip.

The sheriff’s department said Boyd was last seen around 6 p.m. in the Spanaway area and has not been seen or heard from since. Her cell phone was found that night near Field Road and Mountain Highway.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone within the boundaries of the map below to check their surveillance video from Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. to Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. for footage that could assist detectives.

You can upload your video footage here.