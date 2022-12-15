Authorities searching for murder suspect in connection to teen’s death at DeKalb townhomes
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in a murder of a 19-year-old in July.
On July 1, just after 10 p.m., deputies were called to the Avondale Townhomes on Holcombe Road.
When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Quakari Freeman, dead from a gunshot wound.
A warrant was issued for Rakwon Sadek Brooks, 25, in connection to the shooting.
Authorities say Brooks may be armed and not to approach him.
Anyone with information regarding Brooks’ whereabouts is urged to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit at 404-577-8477.
Tipsters may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.
