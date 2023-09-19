Authorities searching for murder suspect mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail

A man facing a murder charge was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office due to a records-keeping issue. Six after that mistaken release, authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Kevin Mason, 28, was wanted on three Minnesota warrants, including murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Minneapolis. The sheriff’s office is asking the public for information on his whereabouts, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Mason was arrested Sept. 11 after being found in Indianapolis. He was released two days later on Sept. 13.

The sheriff's office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Mason, according to a tweet from Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president Rick Snyder.

Why Kevin Mason was charged with murder

Mason is accused of shooting and killing Dontevius A. Catchings, 29, in the Shiloh Temple parking lot after the funeral of a mutual friend, according to local news reports at the time.

"One funeral attendee told authorities that Mason and Catchings were longtime friends, but they got into a fistfight over Mason refusing to return a gun to Catchings," the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported at the time.

An internal investigation is underway to determine if any policy or procedural violations occurred, but two sheriff’s office employees have already been fired.

How was Mason mistakenly released?

Authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant, which may have helped contribute to the Indianapolis release, according to the sheriff’s office press release.

The two other warrants were closed in error as duplicates.

What does Kevin Mason look like?

Mason is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his right eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo.

Residents are encouraged to provide any details or tips that might aid law enforcement in identifying and locating Kevin Mason.

People with information are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Mason is also encouraged to turn himself in through our Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-7233.

Anyone who sees Mason is asked to call 911.

Different homicide suspect mistakenly released from jail last year

Mason is not the first homicide suspect to have been mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center since the jail began operating in January 2022.

In May 2022, Noah Edwards, who is facing murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury charges, was mistakenly released from the jail then taken back into custody about 11 hours later.

The Sheriff’s Warrant Unit arrested him on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Another person in the jail with a similar name was supposed to be released instead of Edwards, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Murder suspect mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail