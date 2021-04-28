Authorities searching for rape suspect
Apr. 28—SOMERSET — Somerset County authorities are searching for a rape suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Meyersdale last year after smoking marijuana.
A bench warrant for the arrest of Steven Allen Cullison, 21, of Berlin, was issued Tuesday after he failed to appear in Somerset County court.
According to state police in Somerset, Cullison, of the 400 block of Division Street, and the 17-year-old girl were with friends on June 2 before returning to a Meyersdale apartment. Troopers allege that Cullison had been smoking marijuana before assaulting the girl, according to a criminal complaint.
Troopers later found Cullison at a nearby Sheetz store. Troopers seized a multicolored, glass smoking device and a baggie of marijuana.
Cullison is charged with rape, indecent assault, indecent exposure and drug possession.