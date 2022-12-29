Authorities searching for robber who punched store clerk in the head

Dec. 29—A man punched a convenience store clerk in the head Wednesday, Dec. 28, in North Hall and forced the employee to give him cash from the register, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for the suspect from the robbery around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Stop By Food Mart #2 on Cleveland Highway.

The Sheriff's Office said the man ran from the store after punching the clerk.

The suspect was seen wearing a mask, black gloves, blue hoodie and light-colored blue jeans with rips and holes.

He also had black shoes and a silver chain around his neck.

Anyone with information can contact the investigator at 770-718-5159 or at anguyen@hallcounty.org.