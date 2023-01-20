Authorities searching for suspect in East Hall convenience store armed robbery

Jan. 20—The Hall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say robbed an East Hall convenience store Thursday night.

The man entered Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road about 8 p.m. and pulled out a gun before demanding money. No one was injured, authorities said.

The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Sheriff's Office tracking dog traced the man's scent to a nearby road, but investigators believe the suspect had a getaway car waiting where the track ended.

The suspect was described as being 6 feet tall, wearing all black including a black mask.

Anyone with information can contact the investigator at 770-533-7683 or dmatthews@hallcounty.org.