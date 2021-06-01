One firefighter dead, one injured in Los Angeles County fire station shooting

Erin Snodgrass
·1 min read
Screen Shot 2021 06 01 at 12.50.44 PM
A fire burns at a home about 10 miles from Fire Station 81 where the suspect is believed to have barricaded himself following the shooting. KABC-TV screenshot.

  • A shooting was reported at LA County Fire Department Station 81 in Agua Dulce, California, Tuesday morning.

  • One firefighter was killed and another was injured in the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Times.

  • The suspected gunman reportedly barricaded himself in a nearby home, which is now on fire.

One firefighter was killed and another was injured after a gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles County fire station in Agua Dulce on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that a "tragic shooting" occurred at 10:55 a.m. PT at Station 81.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Insider that firefighters were injured in the incident.

Authorities did not say how many people were wounded or what their injuries were.

The suspected gunman reportedly engaged with Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies following the incident, before barricading himself in a house about 10 miles from the station, according to the LA Times. The large home is now on fire, as seen on a KABC-TV livestream of the scene.

Both outlets reported that an unknown body could be seen outside the property.

Property records indicate the house is owned by a veteran county firefighter, according to the LA Times, and KABC-TV reported that the suspect is believed to be a disgruntled employee.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

