Authorities searching for two escaped inmates in Hominy

HOMINY, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple agencies are searching for two men police say escaped from the Dick Conner Correctional Center Sunday night.

According to officials, Aaron Victory and Bradley Cherry were both in the minimum security housing units at the facility. The last time the inmates were seen was around 6 p.m. on Sunday and they were not noticed missing until 10 p.m.

Aaron Victory and Bradley Cherry.

Around 3:40 a.m. Monday morning, the Hominy Police Department says officers with the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a vehicle believed to be involved.

The driver was taken into custody while two men ran from the vehicle and a foot pursuit began. The driver confirmed to police that the two men were the escaped inmates who are still at large at this time.

Hominy PD says there is no active threat in the area or surrounding areas as the search continues.

If seen, do not approach and call 911.

