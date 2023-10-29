Authorities searching for walkaway from Atwater prison

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Prison authorities are actively searching for a man they say walked away from an Atwater prison.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are looking for 41-year-old Aguilar Ramiro, who officials say is missing from the correctional facility.

According to staff, his absence was noted around 8:20 p.m. Saturday from the minimum security satellite camp adjacent to the United States Penitentiary (USP) Atwater.

Ramiro is described as being a white male with gray hair, brown eyes, is 5’7” tall, and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

Ramiro was sentenced in the Southern District of California to a 108-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, aiding and abetting, and criminal forfeiture.

Anyone with information on Ramiro’s whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at (202) 307-9100.

