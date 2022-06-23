Authorities searching for woman who failed to register as sex offender
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who failed to register as a sex offender.
Officials are searching for 31-year-old Ashley Larkins. According to the sheriff’s office, she was originally charged with child molestation.
The authorities are asking the public not to engage or apprehend Larkins.
If you see Larkins or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911 or the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.
