Authorities seeing uptick in COVID-related FTAs

Jan. 9—Many involved in the criminal justice system are noticing a sharp increase in failure-to-appear warrants, issued when defendants fail to show up for required court hearings, and they suspect COVID has a lot to do with it.

One bail bondsman said he has seen FTAs among his clients increase by half, and issuance of a warrant often results in the defendant being jailed.

"There was an increase before COVID hit, but a lot smaller increase," said Donnie Weeks, an agent with CJ's Professional Bail Bonding LLC in Decatur. "The FTAs have drastically increased since COVID arrived. They're up at least 50% since COVID.

"It's out of control, it's so bad."

He said the increase in FTA warrants is hurting the business' bottom line.

"It's definitely creating more work for us," he said. "It costs us to send bounty hunters after these people. ... In a normal time, a bounty hunter might work on a couple of cases. There were so few. Now he's overloaded with forfeitures. We're on a time frame to pick (the defendants) up and get them to jail."

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said his office doesn't track data on the number of FTA cases, but he's noticing an increase.

"Some of the cases we're seeing are COVID-related. The District Attorney's Office, the clerk's office and the judges' offices have all worked around it. I have noticed some increase but to what degree is hard to say," he said. "Sometimes we prepare for the case and the (defendant's failure to appear) causes duplication. It has had some impact."

From Jan. 1 through Friday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office received 160 FTA warrants for processing involving 66 different defendants, according to Sheriff's Office records.

Many end up in jail. In the first week of January, 13 of the 47 defendants, or 27.6%, booked into the Morgan County Jail had FTA warrants outstanding, according to Morgan County jail records. Similar rates have been consistent through the pandemic. Morgan County jail records from Nov. 2 to Nov. 17, for example, showed 108 of 311 (34.7%) defendants processed into the lockup had at least one FTA charge.

Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said even though his department has not seen "a substantial change" in FTAs, the number of total warrants in 2021 jumped to 7,590, up from 7,184 in 2020, an increase of 5.65%.

'People are sick'

Decatur defense attorney Paul Holland said the pandemic has brought with it an increase in FTAs.

"Life has changed for everybody," he said. "I'm definitely seeing more FTAs, especially at arraignments. I don't think it's intentional. People are sick. Several clients tell me they have to miss court because they've been exposed. We've always had FTAs, but they are up so much recently because people are sick or don't want to get exposed. I can't say how much of an uptick is there, but it's there."

Leah Nelson, research director for Montgomery-based nonprofit Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, said she is not surprised that the number of FTA warrants is growing.

"It's been an issue since the pandemic began in March 2020," she said.

Nelson said Gov. Kay Ivey's emergency order to protect the public from the coronavirus 22 months ago should be reimplemented. That emergency order authorized law enforcement to issue a summons and complaint for various offenses, including FTAs, in lieu of taking a defendant into custody.

Nelson said most jails are underfunded, overcrowded and cannot provide proper social distancing. She called for judges, courts and law enforcement to be proactive in protecting against COVID-19.

"No one should be in jail right now unless they are a serious threat to society," Nelson said. "People having failure-to-appear warrants should not be jailed. People are scared to go to congregate settings, especially in court where being jailed could be one of the consequences.

"People are staying away from church and staying home instead of going to court because of large gatherings. Emergency rooms are begging for people not to come in. Now, it's a potential death sentence (due to the risk of infection) if you go to jail for a simple possession of marijuana."

Holland and Anderson said judges are working to accommodate those with legitimate reasons for failing to appear at court hearings.

"If they do it more than once, it may be a person trying to avoid appearing," Holland said about repeat FTA offenders. "But I feel judges and courts have been very understanding in what's going on. I've had several clients tell me they've been exposed, and I will get the case continued. The judge sometimes wants the client to provide some sort of proof. Judges will issue an FTA warrant but, if there is a valid reason, they will rescind the warrant."

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said most of the municipal court's FTA cases involve traffic citations. He was unsure if the number was up or by how many.

"Like the rest of the world, our court system has felt the impact of the pandemic," he said.

Crowded dockets

In Lawrence County, Circuit Judge Mark Craig said he has seen an increase in FTAs in his courtroom, which handles mostly felonies and civil cases. He said he notices more FTAs at the criminal arraignment and plea docket stages.

"We've seen a slight uptick since (the pandemic) began but nothing alarming. I think some people are using COVID as an excuse. For people citing COVID, we need proof of quarantine," he said. "I certainly don't want anybody in court who is sick.

"We allow the lawyers to get in touch with their clients, and we'll reset the case. I don't want to crowd up the jail with failures to appear. As for the hardcore FTA defendants, they're MIA, and they'll get incarcerated."

He said rescheduled FTAs oftentimes get put on dockets that are already full.

"We're taking pleas at 10 p.m., 8 p.m. some days," he said. "People charged with felonies have a lot more at stake. Defendants try to prove themselves by showing up at court appearances."

Weeks, Swafford and Anderson said they see no clear-cut solutions to the growing number of FTA warrants, but warned that consequences for those who fail to appear are significant.

"I'm not sure of the answer to the problem," bondsman Weeks said. "We talk to the judge and try to get them another court date. If they don't show up, they're definitely going to jail. Not showing up is a 100% worse than being in court."

Swafford said avoiding court appearances is not the answer.

"The only way to move forward is to go to court and face the charges," he said. "Warrants don't go away on their own."

Anderson said his office will continue to be aggressive with those who fail to appear in court as scheduled.

"It delays justice and that is never good. We'll get our teeth into those defendants failing to appear. It's not if, but when," he said. "It doesn't matter if you are a defendant, witness or juror, come to court when you are supposed to be there. It's part of being an American."

