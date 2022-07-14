Authorities seek help identifying arson suspect

Jul. 14—CUMBERLAND, Md. — Deputy state fire marshals are asking the public's help to identify the person responsible for setting a vehicle fire July 7 on National Highway.

The incident took place near LaVale Automotive Service, 12 National Highway, about 5:45 a.m.

According to authorities, a white man wearing light pants and a dark shirt was seen running from the area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegany/Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300 or online at allegany-mineralcountycrimesolvers.com.

Individuals who provide information that leads to the arrest of the responsible suspect are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,500, will remain anonymous and do not have to appear in court.