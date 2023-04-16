Authorities seek help in locating two missing men from Medford

Authorities are seeking help in locating two missing men from Medford.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37 were last seen March 30.

The two men are from Medford and were reported missing by friends and coworkers on Sunday, April 9.

Officers believe that the men’s phones are off but police were able to locate the vehicle of the missing me

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or the Medford Police Department at (781) 391-6767.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

