Authorities seek help to find missing, endangered 73-year-old Kansas City woman

A statewide alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Kansas City woman who is missing and considered endangered, according to police.

Authorities say Barbara L. Garza left her home in the 8600 block of Bristol Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday and has not returned. She was driving her silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata at the time and police are unsure what direction she was traveling.

Garza stands 5-foot-2, weighs approximately 80 pounds and has a large bruise on her right forearm, authorities say. She suffers from terminal liver disease and does not have her needed medication, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Garza’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately or contact the Kansas City Police Department at (816) 243-5170.