Authorities seek information on missing Missoula woman

Jan. 4—The Missoula Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Eva Masin Prather, a 43-year-old resident who has been missing since the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 30.

Prather is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Prather left her home in Missoula between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and was not appropriately dressed for cold conditions, authorities said. She left behind all personal items and forms of identification.

According to the press release, Prather was experiencing a mental crisis and she could be on the move, possibly west from Missoula toward Idaho and Washington.

People are asked to report any potential sightings to the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 and reference Case #2023-56230. In case of emergency, dial 9-1-1.