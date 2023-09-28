Authorities seek man accused in Attalla shooting who's been on run for two weeks

Local law enforcement agencies are looking for a man they describe as homeless who is accused of attempted murder and has been on the run for two weeks.

Attalla authorities say Marcus Silvey, 31, of Gadsden, shot an acquaintance on the railroad tracks between Cleveland Avenue and Fifth Avenue about 1 a.m. on Sept. 18. The victim was shot in the abdomen and staggered to a nearby parking lot where he collapsed, said Chief Investigator Doug Jordan.

The 29-year-old Attalla man was taken to the hospital where he had several life-saving surgeries, Jordan said. The victim told police he didn’t know why Silvey allegedly harmed him, but that he was very intoxicated when it happened.

Police spotted Silvey on Sept. 20 near the area where the shooting took place, but he ran into the woods and they lost him after a foot chase. Jordan said it’s unclear if Silvey is still armed, but authorities are asking for the public’s help in apprehending him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Attalla Police Department at 256-538-7837.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Authorities seek suspect in Attalla shooting