Authorities seek Monessen woman accused of making threats against judge, children's bureau

May 24—A Monessen woman charged earlier this month with threatening Westmoreland County Children's Bureau employees now is accused of threatening a county judge, according to court papers.

Precious L. Gantt, 39, has not been arraigned in either case and is considered a fugitive.

She was charged Tuesday with terroristic threats and retaliation against a judicial official in two cases.

County detectives said a court reporter contacted them after Gantt made phone calls on May 18 and Monday to Judge Justin Walsh's chambers. During the calls, police said Gantt threatened to kill the judge, his family and others if he terminated her parental rights.

Walsh presided over a custody case involving Gantt, according to court papers.

In the previous criminal case, Gantt is accused of leaving several voicemails and making phone calls threatening to kill anyone at the children's bureau who has been involved in her supervision. She has been under the bureau's supervision since 2021, according to court papers.

Gantt also is facing charges in Monessen for threatening police there. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Westmoreland County detectives at 724-830-3287.

She was sentenced in July 2021 to 11 to 23 months in jail in connection with threats made to the Westmoreland County Emergency Operations Center in August 2020.

Investigators said she made 16 phone calls to Westmoreland 911 over a nine hour period, sometimes yelling at the call taker and using derogatory language toward police officers

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .