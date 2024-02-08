Authorities seek more victims of Central Coast man accused of sex assault

Authorities out of Santa Barbara County say they’re searching for victims that may have been sexually assaulted by 21-year-old man accused of several felonies.

William James Trautwein Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, assault with great bodily injury, unlawful sex with a minor and possession of child pornography, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, officials said additional individuals have accused Trautwein of more crimes since his arrest and have requested more charges.

“The Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We have many resources available regardless of your decision to participate in a criminal investigation.”

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Trautwein to contact Detective Plett by phone at 805-681-4150. An anonymous tip line is also available at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ or by calling 805-681-4171.

