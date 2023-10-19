Authorities seek public’s help to identify suspects in Palmdale Ulta robbery

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help to identify potential suspects regarding a robbery in Palmdale.

The incident occurred at an Ulta Beauty location in Palmdale, located on 10th St.. The incident took place on June 20.

Two women were seen entering the store and leaving with over $1,800 worth of perfume, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chavez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Sheriff Station at (661)272-2482.

Information regarding the incident can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips,” or by visiting the LA Crime Stoppers website.

