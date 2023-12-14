Authorities seek info on Rod & Gun Steakhouse fire

Dec. 13—Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are seeking information from the public about any suspicious activity near the Rod & Gun Steakhouse in Rosedale, which was destroyed by a Monday night fire.

On Wednesday, fire investigators said that due to the somewhat remote location of the steakhouse, they hope someone may have witnessed activity in the area while driving by.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Arson hotline at 800-382-4628.

The Otter Creek Fire Department arrived on the scene at 2525 E. Lambert Ave. just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters found flames coming through the roof of the building. The fire grew so large that 18 other departments responded.

Otter Creek Fire Chief Brad Stott said the response included two aerial trucks, about 75 to 85 firefighters — including those providing the water supply. About 19 to 20 tankers brought water because there are no hydrants nearby. The chief estimated nearly 500,000 gallons of water were used.

Investigators say the owner called 911 after noticing the fire from an upstairs apartment in the building.

They said fire patterns indicate the fire likely started in a van adjacent to the house, although the actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The steakhouse, a historic Wabash Valley eatery located near the Wabash River west of Rosedale, was once known as a secluded hideaway for gangsters, politicians and others seeking alcohol, gambling and private dining.

The club's original owner, Terre Haute businessman Eddie Gosnell, was married to one of Terre Haute's most notorious madams of the 1920s-'40s, Edith Mae Brown.

Gosnell, a wealthy bootlegger and gambler, opened the Rod and Gun Club in 1921 about a half mile south of the current site.

It's reported that gangster John Dillinger frequented the establishment in the Prohibition era.

The current steakhouse had many items and pictures recording much of its colorful history — but Monday's fire took a heavy toll.

"All of our memorabilia is all gone. We had a chandelier in there from Madame Brown. That's gone," Robert Johnson said Tuesday morning. "We had a lot of pictures that are gone. The fire moved so fast we couldn't get anything."